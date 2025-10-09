Taskmaster star Lucy Beaumont is on Celebrity Traitors this year 🤩📺

Lucy Beaumont brings her unique brand of comedy to the Traitors Castle.

She is part of the cast for the first Celebrity Traitors.

But where have you seen her before?

A well-loved comedian is among the cast for the very first edition of Celebrity Traitors. Lucy Beaumont is among the 18 stars who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

The comedy favourite will bring her unique brand of laughs to the Traitors Castle in this highly-anticipated series. She joins fellow comedians like Alan Carr and Joe Wilkinson, as well as TV icons Stephen Fry and Jonathan Ross.