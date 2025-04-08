Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother's first Live Eviction will take place this week

Celebrity Big Brother returned for a new series on April 7.

13 stars have entered the house - but the stay will be short for one.

But when does the first eviction take place?

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother has been set for 2025 - but for one of the stars it is set to be a very short stay. ITV has already confirmed the date of the first eviction and it is just a few days away.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best hosted the Live Launch last night (April 7) as the latest batch of celebrities entered the famous reality TV house. See the full list and remind yourself of what they are known for.

Mickey Rourke made quite the splash during his entrance - with viewers labelling the Hollywood star a ‘major creep’. Remind yourself of how to watch CBB Late & Live in 2025.

When is the first CBB eviction in 2025?

AJ Odudu and Will Best present Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ©ITV

The show might have only just started with the Live Launch episode on Monday night, but minds will soon turn to the eviction. The first celeb will be kicked out of the house on Friday (April 11) after just four nights in the house.

Celebrity Big Brother’s first Live Eviction will start at 9pm on April 11. The episode will run until 10.15pm, ITV has confirmed.

How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother in 2025?

ITV viewers will once again have a say during the current season of CBB. Audiences can cast a vote by going to the broadcaster’s website here - or via its official app.

On its website, ITV adds: “The first time you want to place a vote, you will need to verify your mobile number (even if you are using a tablet or computer).”

The lines are not currently open, so don’t try to cast your vote already. CBB will announce during an episode when voting has opened - and when it closes again.

