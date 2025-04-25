It has been another dramatic season of Celebrity Big Brother. 13 stars entered the famous house nearly three weeks ago but just six remain.

The most recent eviction saw a third of the housemates sent packing on Triple Tuesday. However with the final taking place in just a few hours - soon the house will be empty again.

A clear favourite to win the 2025 series of the ITV reality show has emerged. While viewers can already use their five votes to help pick the winner.

The start time for the final has been confirmed - find out more here. Audiences are also being reminded that Late & Live will follow, but on a different channel.

1 . Michael Fabricant - evicted Day 5 Former Tory MP was the first celebrity out of the house in Series 24. He was evicted on Day 5 and is not one of the finalists | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV Photo Sales

2 . Mickey Rourke - removed Day 6 Hollywood bigshot Mickey Rourke was removed from the house because of his behaviour in Day 6. He has not made it to the 2025 final. | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV Photo Sales

3 . Trisha Goddard - evicted Day 9 Trisha managed to last just over a week in the Big Brother house. She was evicted on Day 9 - and is not one of the 2025 finalists. | Initial/ ITV Photo: Initial/ ITV Photo Sales