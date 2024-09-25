It’s coming close to Pantomime season.

Oh no it isn’t.

Oh yes it is - we have dates and even some cast members to prove it!

The festive tradition that still is a polarising idea for a night out for some, a fantastic family gathering for others, is slowly gaining momentum as we head into the winter season, with many theatres already advertising their entry into the Pantomime season for 2024.

While there’s no Tom Cruise or Charlize Theron being cast (yet), there is still a large television presence once more in the myriad of pantomime seasons taking place up and down the country - with many of the shows detailed already for sale through ATG Tickets .

So who caught our eye when we saw them announced for the theatre’s respective pantomimes on show this year? We’ve pulled together our list of famous faces set to tread the boards this year.

1 . Katie Price and Kerry Katona They're set to play the "ugly" stepsisters in the Northwich Memorial Court production of "Cinderella" - but can you really call Kerry Katona or Katie Price ugly? I'll let you be the judge - but they're appearing on stage from December 8 - 31 2024. | Northwich Theatre Photo Sales

2 . Brian Conley A stalwart of pantomime, Brian Conley returns to the festive tradition when he appears in the Bristol Hippodrome season of "Goldilocks", taking place December 7 2024 until January 5 2025. | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Jason Manford Having toured the United Kingdom throughout 2024, Jason Manford's once again made time for pantomime season, as he is set to appear in the Manchester Opera House season of "Cinderella," playing from December 14 2024 until January 5 2025. | Phil McIntyre Live ltd Photo Sales