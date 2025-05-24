Blankety Blank will be back with a brand new episode this evening 👀

Bradley Walsh will welcome a new panel of celebrities this week.

The BBC revived the show in 2020 and it is now in its fourth season.

But who are the panellists for this week?

Blankety Blank will be back with a brand new episode tonight and there are plenty of famous faces set to appear. The revived show continues to go from strength to strength on the BBC.

Originally dating back to the late 1970s, it made a return to TV in 2020 and is now in its fourth season. It has the same host each week - but new guests for each episode.

But who are the celebrities who will appear on Blankety Blank this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the host of Blankety Blank?

Bradley Walsh | BBC

Bradley Walsh is on hosting duties for the show since its revival back with the Christmas Special in 2020. He has been the host for all four of the seasons - including the current one.

He recently presented the latest season of Gladiator - alongside his son Barney.

What time is Blankety Blank on TV today?

The comedy quiz show is set to follow Doctor Who this weekend. It will start at 7.35pm today (May 24) and it will run for 35 minutes.

Blankety Blank is due to finish at around 8.10pm and will be followed by Casualty. If you can’t watch it live, the show will also be available on iPlayer after it has finished and can be viewed on demand.

Who are the celebrity guests on Blankety Blank this week?

Bradley Walsh is joined by a fresh batch of famous faces for the latest episode of the show. It will include the following panellists:

Brian Conley

Kate Garraway

Jonathan Ross

Ruth Madeley

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Phil Wang

For those with long memories they may remember Brian Conley best from his titular TV show in the 1990s and early 2000s. The Brian Conley Show ran from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2000 to 2002.

More recently he played Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton on BBC’s long-running soap EastEnders. He was in the role from 2021 to 2023.

Kate Garraway is best known for her TV presenting roles - including Good Morning Britain. She is also the host of Mid Mornings with Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio.

Jonathan Ross will be an extremely familiar face to television watchers - including his self-title show. He is set to appear in Celebrity Traitors on the BBC later this year.

Ruth Madeley has had a recurring role on Doctor Who since 2023 as UNIT’s Shirley Anne Bingham. She also appeared in Years and Years and The Rook.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean is a stand-up comedian, who you may have heard on BBC Radio Wales. Phil Wang is also a comedian who has been on shows like Taskmaster, 8 out of 10 Cats and more.

