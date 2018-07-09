Big names and stars of tomorrow head to Bedford for Bedfringe

Comedy, theatre, live music, film, dance and more will be heading to Bedford next week as the town holds the 12th annual Bedfringe festival.

Events will be held exclusively at The Quarry Theatre and surrounding gardens from Wednesday, July 18, to Sunday, July 22, with more than 60 shows across five days.

Highlights for this year include Lost Voice Guy, winnerof this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, Mock the Week favourite Gary Delaney and Fringe stalwart Pip Utton with his brand new play And Before I Forget I Love You, I Love You.

Other attractions include physical theatre show In Addition, set in a near-future Britain where healthcare is privatised, and intriguing literary musician Rebecca De Winter, musical improviser John Garden, in addition to spoken word and poetry.

The Garden Stage returns, but this time without a raised platform. Instead it will have what the organisers call a “BBC Introducing feel with hay bales, maybe some deck chairs, festoons - a chill out zone if you like!”

Bedfringe has been responsible for supporting many up-and-coming acts including Pappys (BBC sketch show) Howard Read (CBBC’s Little Howard’s Big Question), Simon Brodkin (AKA Lee Nelson), Adam Brown (Ori in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit), Patrick Monahan (winner of ITV 2011 Show Me The Funny), The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre Company (Edinburgh Fringe favourites), Simon Munnery, Jack Whitehall, Jan Ravens, Barry & Stuart (BBC1’s The Magicians) and world record breaker Sir Tim FitzHigham (Clint Eastwood’s Hereafter), Josh Widdicombe, The Noise Next Door, Pete Firman, Joel Dommett and Vikki Stone.

Tickets are now on sale for all events. Visit bedfringe.com to book and for details of the full line-up.