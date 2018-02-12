Big laughs and big questions with Milton Jones in Bedford

Comedy favourite Milton Jones is stopping off in Bedford month as part of his UK tour.

Over the past 20 years, Jones has established himself as the master of one-liners, and he has become a regular on the BBC panel show Mock The Week.

He is known for his wild hair, wide eyes and garish Hawaiian shirts, but his new show sees him questioning the importance of his own nonsense in our increasingly divided times.

Jones said: “I seem to have a crisis of confidence in terms of: is nonsense of any value? And of course that results in more nonsense rather than less. With my stuff, people remember the joke rather than the point.

“Though my aim with the tour is to add in a couple of moments of pathos, really questioning whether I’m on the right track.”

The show is one of 48 dates added to Jones’s tour following high demand. He said: “This tour extension proves that I know Britain, and that its true king will continue to meet his subjects in cognito. Which I think is near Leicester.”

The show takes place at Bedford Corn Exchange on Thursday March 1 from 8pm.

Tickets cost £26. Call 01234 718044 to book.