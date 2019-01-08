Pictures show the many faces of Candice Brown as Bedford Bake Off star wins Celebrity Mastermind

Candice excelled on her specialist subject Andrey Hepburn to beat fellow celebrities Jenny Meadows, Francis Boulle and Danny Sebastian. Her winnings went to her chosen charity Alzheimer's Research UK. The Great British Bake Off winner also pulled some hilarious expressions on the way to her latest TV contest victory which you can see in our gallery here.

1. The many faces of Candice Brown After winning Great British Bake Off Candice Brown was victorious on Celebrity Mastermind too and her face was a picture, well several of them other Buy a Photo

2. The many faces of Candice Brown After winning Great British Bake Off Candice Brown was victorious on Celebrity Mastermind too and her face was a picture, well several of them other Buy a Photo

3. The many faces of Candice Brown After winning Great British Bake Off Candice Brown was victorious on Celebrity Mastermind too and her face was a picture, well several of them other Buy a Photo

4. The many faces of Candice Brown After winning Great British Bake Off Candice Brown was victorious on Celebrity Mastermind too and her face was a picture, well several of them other Buy a Photo

View more