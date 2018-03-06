County’s women celebrated in exhibition at The Higgins

The achievements of women from across the county are celebrated in an exhibition opening this weekend in Bedford.

This year marks 100 years since the Representation of the People Act gave some women the right to vote for the first time. The exhibition at The Higgins will reflect on the achievements of women in Bedfordshire in those 100 years.

It focuses on the achievements of 60 women who have achieved great things in the fields of politics, education, sport, community, science and technology, wartime, business and the arts. Women have been nominated, researched, shortlisted and selected by panel made up of volunteers from the area.

Among the represented groups is Access Bedford. Founded in 2013, the group has worked with the deaf community in Bedford to bring people together, increase access to services, increase representation and awareness and worked with organisations and service providers to increase accessibility.

Also featured is one of the town’s most famous artists, Dora Carrington, who moved to Bedford with her family in 1903 and trained at the Slade School of Art.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, March 10, to Sunday, September 23. See www.thehigginsbedford.org.uk for details.