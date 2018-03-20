Cinema gets real in Bedford as major project opens up

A contemporary outdoor film installation set in two streets in Bedford opens in the town this weekend.

Collaborative duo artist Julie Myers and filmmaker Maria Anastassiou have been working alongside families in Bedford creating films and inspiring new art and community projects led by residents.

And the outcomes of this year-long collaboration will be a one-night film installation on Saturday, March 24, from 5pm to 9pm and an exhibition spanning the two streets from Sunday, March 25, to Sunday, April 8.

Vignettes of the film will be projected onto and into spaces such as garden walls, front doors, garages and sheds.

Visitors will be taken on a walking tour of the installation by the participating young residents.

The project consisted of workshops and events held throughout the year and set within a thriving community of multi-cultural diversity where the residents support each other by sharing skills and resources, undivided by race, religion or culture. The project has been commissioned by Bedford Creative Arts.

The events take place in Chester Road and Carlisle Road.

Visit www.bedfordcreativearts.org.uk for details.