Bedfordshire couple’s Christmas TV warning over licence that expires NEXT November!

A Bedfordshire couple have been warned they could end up in court for watching telly this Christmas because their TV licence “expired” … on November 30 NEXT YEAR.

Amateur weatherman Howard Martin, 67, and his wife Miriam Martin renewed their licence online last month.

But just before Christmas they received a letter from TV Licensing’s customer service manager Jackie Greenwood.

Marked “renewal overdue”, it told them: “You may not realise it, but if you are watching or recording live TV programmes on any channel or device, or downloading or watching BBC programmes on iPlayer, you are breaking the law.

“Your TV licence expired last month. But don’t worry you can renew it online right now.”

At the bottom of the letter, it says in red letters: “Your TV licence expired 30 November 2019. Amount due £150.50.”

Howard, of Houghton Park, Ampthill, said: “It’s crazy – they are telling me I can’t watch telly without breaking the law because my licence will run out next year.

“This could cause confusion for elderly people – and the not-so-elderly.”

His wife Miriam added: “We thought at first it was some sort of scam. But perhaps their computer has just gone crackers.”