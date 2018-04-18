Bedford school’s pupils prepare to put their work on show

Budding young artists are preparing to showcase their work in a gallery-style summer exhibition.

Students studying GCSE and A Level fine art, photography and textiles at Wootton Upper School will unveil their best work to visitors, family and friends during the evening of June 21.

Michael Gleeson, the Bedford school’s principal, said: “The quality of the work produced by our art, textile and photography students has been nothing short of phenomenal and I’m immensely proud to give them this opportunity of displaying their work to a wider audience following many months of hard work.

“At Wootton Upper School, we pride ourselves on our ability to nurture the talents of our students and give them the confidence and tools they need to fulfil their true potential. This exhibition is another example of our drive to motivate young people to aim high and honour their skills and abilities.

“I’m sure visitors to our forthcoming summer art exhibition will be mesmerised by the quality of the work on display. I hope many people will join us to celebrate their wonderful achievements.”

Wootton Upper School is proud of the creative talent that exists in the school and recently hosted a poetry competition which attracted some 200 entries from pupils across all age ranges.

It also recently held a series of belated World Book Day events including two “book surgeries” in which staff dressed up as doctors and prescribed reading books from the library depending on pupil interests. The original events were postponed due to snow closures affecting the school.

The school has seen a rising uptake in reading across all years with library use at record levels. Part of its success has been due to the introduction of the Scholastic reading programme and phonics-based workshops to personalise reading support to all pupils.

The school’s Summer Exhibition will take place on Thursday 21 June from 7pm to 9pm. All are welcome.