Bedford College student given in ‘big hand’ in Glovers Company competition

A Bedford College graphic design student received a prize and £500 in a national competition. Alex Parsons was presented with his prize from the national Glovers Company competition in London.

At the Goldsmiths’ Hall, in the City of London, earlier this month Alex received his accolade from TV personality Loyd Grossman. Bedford College graphic design students regularly win international and national competitions. The South Bank Arts Centre is a stepping stone to great connections in the multi-billion-pound branding and design industries.

For more information visit www.bedford.ac.uk and www.thegloverscompany.org