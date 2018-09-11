Bedford art show explores impact of humans on nature

Environmental concerns will be discussed this weekend as part of an adventurous art exhibition at the Panacea Museum in Bedford.

Precious Earth Art Collective is currently exhibiting a new body of work, collectively titled Anthropocene.

The name refers to a new geological epoch, a time when humanity constitutes the largest force for change on earth.

The collective is a mix of local and international artists who share a belief that people make a positive change to this world and learn to value and help each other. They also warn that we will experience the sixth mass extinction – unless we as a race change our priorities.

The multi-media exhibition includes sculpture, painting, textiles, film, writings and ceramics.

And this weekend, it welcomes an array of speakers and groups to discuss issues relating to the exhibition.

Guests will include Green politician and philosopher Rupert Read, environmental artist Jo Atherton, community gardener Aletheia Mashiri, Greenpeace activist Athen Ayren, writer Jane Perrone and performance poet Kezzabelle Ambler.

There will also be a range of stands from groups including Abundance Bedford, Greenpeace, The Woodland Trust and Bedfordshire Climate Change Forum. Free workshops will include ‘Green Wishes’ ceramics for adults and children and a ‘Museum Of The Future’ family quiz.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 15, from 11am to 4pm.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, October 7.

Bedford’s Panacea Museum tells the remarkable story of a unique religious community that created its own Garden of Eden in the early 20th century.

Visit www.panaceatrust.org for details.