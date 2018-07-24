Antiques Roadshow episodes filmed in Bedfordshire ‘should be broadcast early next year’

An unprecedented 5,000 people flocked to Wrest Park, near Bedford, for the filming of a popular antiques TV programme.

People made a beeline for the country house, at Silsoe, in the glorious heatwave sunshine to have various family heirlooms and ancient items valued for the popular Sunday evening show.

The BBC has yet to edit the various video recordings made on Thursday, July 19, so it not in a position yet to say what items will make the final cut.

However, what a spokesman was able to confirm was that “we filmed enough items to make two separate programmes”. These should be broadcast early next year.

The Antiques Roadshow is one of BBC One’s most popular programmes, regularly watched by nearly six million people on Sunday evenings.

The content filmed at Wrest Park will form a part of the 41st series of Antiques Roadshow, and the 11th presented by Fiona Bruce.

As well as Wrest Park, filming will take place at Cromer Pier in Norfolk, Eltham Palace & Gardens in Greenwich, The Piece Hall in Halifax, Crathes Castle in Scotland, Erddig in Wrexham, MediCityUK in Salford Quays, Buckfast Abbey in Devon, and Aerospace Bristol in South Gloucestershire.

Over the past 40 years there have been 804 programmes, made at 585 different venues, the show has been abroad to 11 countries.

Around 10 million objects have been brought to be valued and of those around 24,000 items have been filmed.

Each Antiques Roadshow attracts around 3,000 people to each filming event, making the Wrest Park turnout unprecedented.