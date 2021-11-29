Yard Act set for Esquires return as part of Class of 2022 tour

Yard Act will return to Esquires in January.

Yard Act will return to Bedford in January as part of DIY Magazine’s Class of 2022 UK tour.

The post-punk quartet from Leeds played a lauded sold-out show at Esquires in September, in what is likely to go down as one of the venue’s best gigs of the year.

Yard Act released their latest single Payday this month and are poised to release their debut album in January.

Yard Act are returning to Esquires in Bedford. Photo by James Brown

The single followed Land Of The Blind – also set to feature on their LP - and their acclaimed Dark Days EP which was released earlier this year.

Joining Yard Act will be Lime Garden and Malady.

Yard Act headline Esquires on Sunday, January 9.