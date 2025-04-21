Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Record-breaking Undisputed Champion John Cena is scheduled to appear on RAW tonight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first WWE Raw after WrestleMania takes place this evening.

Many are looking for answers from Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, while record-breaker John Cena is also advertised for an appearance.

Here’s who has been advertised for WWE Raw this evening and how to watch it live in the United Kingdom.

WrestleMania 41 is in the books after a wild two-nights in Las Vegas - one that saw shocks and history being made throughout the Showcase of the Immortals.

As of this morning, the WWE Universe has a new Undisputed Champion, but for how long? After pinning Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Night 2, John Cena is not only your new champion, but now holds the record of the most successful WWE champion of all time - winning his 17th title and surpassing Ric Flair’s record of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though it wasn’t easy for Cena - a low blow, an attack on Rhodes with the title belt and an assist from Travis Scott ensured the title victory; so will Cena go through with his threat of ruining wrestling for everyone?

After making history at WrestleMania 41, John Cena is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw this evening. | WWE

There are also questions being asked as to the new relationship between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after the conclusion of Night 1’s main event; many thought when Heyman passed the chair to CM Punk that he was siding with the Voice of the Voiceless - only to low blow Punk and present the chair to Roman Reigns, once again acknowledging him as his tribal chief.

But even then, Heyman took the chance to low blow Reigns before he could deliver a cathartic chair shot to Seth Rollins, leaving Rollins to once again slam a chair into the back of his former Shield co-hort and leaving many to ask - what has united Rollins with Heyman?

Plenty of questions and maybe some answers might occur tonight on the first RAW after WrestleMania - an episode known to be wild with a global audience still in Las Vegas expressing their thoughts and feelings over what has online been a somewhat divisive WrestleMania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWE Raw - April 21 2025: matches and segments announced

As of writing, no matches have yet to be announced for what is set to be a wild WWE Raw after WrestleMania - however, the following WWE superstars have been advertised for this evening’s show:

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena

Gunther

Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan

Jey Uso

Lyra Valkyria

What time is WWE Raw airing in the UK this evening?

It’s another late start for UK WWE fans, with this evening’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix taking place from 1am BST on Netflix on April 22 2025. Thankfully, repeat presentations are available on-demand shortly after broadcast.

WWE WrestleMania 41 - quick results

Here’s the quick results from both nights of WWE WrestleMania 41, which is currently available to stream in full on Netflix.

Night One (April 19 2025)

Seth Rollins beat CM Punk and Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton retained against Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton retained against Charlotte Flair El Grande Americano beat Rey Fenix

WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu beat LA Knight to win the championship

Jacob Fatu beat LA Knight to win the championship Jade Cargill beat Naomi

World Tag Team Championship: The New Day beat War Raiders to win the championships

The New Day beat War Raiders to win the championships World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso beat Gunther to win the championship

Night Two (April 20 2025)

WWE Undisputed Championship: John Cena beat Cody Rhodes to win the championship

John Cena beat Cody Rhodes to win the championship WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Lyra Valkyrie and Beck Lynch beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the championships

Lyra Valkyrie and Beck Lynch beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the championships Logan Paul beat AJ Styles

Randy Orton beat Joe Hendry

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio beat Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta to win the championship

Dominik Mysterio beat Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta to win the championship Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre beat Damian Priest

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY retained against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

What were your thoughts of WrestleMania 41 - did you have a favourite match or did you think it was worth staying up for? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.