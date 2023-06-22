Ampthill Festival is bringing a fantastic line-up to the park

Are you ready to rock? Ampthill Festival is back and is set to bring a fantastic lineup to the town.

And Bedford Today has teamed up with Ampthill Festival to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the event of your choice – AmpRocks or AmpProms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, July 14 Grammy-award-winning Clean Bandit will headline AmpRocks, supported by the fantastic 90s rock and trance band Kula Shaker and on-trend choice of the stars indie band Black Honey. Redborne Upper School’s Redborne Calling winners Jacob & Amelie will kick off a cracking evening.

Clean Bandit’s breakthrough success came in 2014 with the single ‘Rather Be’ and Jess Glynne. In 2016, they released their 10 million-selling single ‘Rockabye’ with Sean Paul and Anne Marie. They also received two Brit Award nominations for their 2018 smash ‘Solo with Demi Lovato, which became their fourth UK number 1. The band have now notched up nine UK top five singles – more than Bruno Mars or Adele.

Most Popular

Kula Shaker are one of Britain’s great rock and roll bands whose flight to stardom in the 1990s came from the classic singles ‘Tattva’, ‘Hey Dude’, ‘Govinda’ and ‘Hush’ taking them to the top of many global charts. While you will love their classics, you’ll also get a feel of their brand-new album '1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love (and free hugs)’.

Fantasy and escapism are all well and good, but what happens when you strap in, buckle up and set a course straight to the core of your own cold, hard reality? Rising from cult underground favourites on their self-titled 2018 debut through to a genuine breakthrough success story on 2021’s Top 10-charting follow up ‘Written & Directed’, Black Honey have amassed a legion of fans to their constantly shifting canon of fizzing, visceral indie and nostalgia-soaked pop - a following that, in the past year alone, has seen them handpicked to support Liam Gallagher, The Libertines, IDLES, The Vaccines and more, on top of their own sold out headline tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a three-year break due to Covid, AmpProms is back on Saturday, July 15 with more pomp, ceremony and spectacular fireworks in the beautiful Ampthill Park than you can wave a flag at. Ampthill Concert Orchestra will be joined by special guests Elizabeth Bottone, Aiden Cutler and Klara O’Brien, Redborne Jazz band and Ampthill Town Band.

Local lyric soprano Elizabeth has appeared nationally and internationally on the concert and opera stage in an ongoing performing career spanning over 15 years. She combines performing with a busy teaching practise, examining for ABRSM. She is married to Benjamin, conductor of your wonderful orchestra for the proms.

Aiden Cutler rained in Musical Theatre at the Guildford School of Acting, Graduating with a BA (Hons) Degree in 2019. Since his graduation, Aidan has worked extensively in Theatre, both regionally and in London’s West End. Credits include Biff in Back To The Future and The Prime Minister in The Government Inspector.

And 17-year-old Klara attends Reborne 6th Form where she is studying music, art, history and English. She is an avid singer and is currently working towards her grade 8 flute and piano. She also plays guitar and ukulele and enjoys composing her own songs. She has attended Ampthill Music School for over 10 years where she has performed in many ensembles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AmpGala returns on Sunday, July 15 with a lively parade, stalls from local charities and businesses plus all the fun of the fair and a party atmosphere provided by the local bands taking to the stage.

And it’s all set in Ampthill Park, designed by Capability Brown.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ampthillfestival.com – but you could win a pair to either AmpRocks or AmpProms by answering this simple question:

Who designed Ampthill Park?

Email your answer to [email protected] marking your entry Ampthill Festival Competiton. Make sure to include your name, address, contact phone number and which show you’d like to be in the running to win tickets for – AmpRocks or AmpProms. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday, July 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement