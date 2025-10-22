Who is in pole position midweek to top the UK Top 40 Charts before this weekend’s announcement?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will it be another blanket Taylor Swift midweek chart on streaming services this week?

We take a look at real-time figures courtesy of Soundcharts to bring to you the midweek chart action from Spotify, Apple Music and UK radio.

The Official UK Top 40 Chart will be announced once again on BBC Radio 1 this Friday from 4pm BST.

Has interest in Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, already waned, or is she on track to dominate streaming services again this week?

The truth is complex; after the record-breaking first week—fuelled by multiple album variants—industry analysts predicted a substantial free-fall in second-week album sales figures. Those analysts estimated the album would drop by around 90% in units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But don't fret, Swifties! This sales drop isn't a sign that people are "bored." It's simply the predictable result of the heavily "front-loaded" release strategy. Crucially, Taylor Swift remains overwhelmingly dominant on streaming services.

Today, being a Wednesday, means that the chart week is almost over. We've been checking the latest real-time figures from music data provider Soundcharts, aggregating data from Spotify and Apple Music streams, along with radio airplay across the country.

This information isn't the final word, but it's a strong indicator of what to expect when the Official UK Top 40 is announced this Friday afternoon.

So, from your headphones to your car stereo—what's been making the biggest moves on streaming and airplay charts this week?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midweek Chart - Top 10 on Spotify, Apple Music and radio play (October 22)

Has Taylor Swift continued her dominance on streaming services in the UK midweek, or are some new challengers stepping up to the throne? | Canva/Getty Images

Spotify

It’s been a few weeks, but the Taylor Swift domination of Spotify is starting to dissipate, according to the midweek chart. Although she still takes up five spaces out of the top ten most streamed songs in the UK currently, it’s not quite as blanketed as previous weeks - with Olivia Dean, HUNTR/X, RAYE and Alex Warren all breaking up the domination.

Spotify - Top 10 midweek

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Olivia Dean - Man I Need Taylor Swift - Opalite RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! HUNTR/X - Golden Taylor Swift - Elizabeth Taylor Taylor Swift - Father Figure Olivia Dean - So Easy (To Fall In Love) Alex Warren - Ordinary Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)

Apple Music

The Swiftogeddon is also starting to vanish from the Apple Music charts also; though once again the singer is omnipresent with no less than five songs from The Life of a Showgirl still within the top ten on the streaming service, it is broken up by (once again) Olivia Dean, HUNTR/X and Alex Warren - could someone knock her off the top spot by the end of the week, or will the Showgirl juggernaut go on?

Apple Music - Top 10 midweek

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Olivia Dean - Man I Need Taylor Swift - Opalite HUNTR/X - Golden Taylor Swift - Elizabeth Taylor RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Taylor Swift - Father Figure Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter) Alex Warren - Ordinary Olivia Dean - So Easy (To Fall In Love)

UK radio play

Calvin Harris has crept into the UK radio top 10 airplay midweek, with his song 'Blessings'. | TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking of being toppled from the top, after a lengthy amount of time at the pinnacle of the UK airplay charts since we started looking at midweek performance, Lady Gaga’s ‘The Dead Dance’ has finally been surpassed from the number 1 position she held. Who replaced her?

Who do you think?

But admittedly, it has taken Taylor Swift two weeks to become the most played song on radio stations across the country, with Gaga falling into second position and not a sight of Swift elsewhere in the top ten. Instead, we’ve seen rises for Myles Smith, Ed Sheeran, RAYE and an appearance from Calvin Harris, just coming in at 10th position with ‘Blessings’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK radio play - midweek top 10

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Lady Gaga - The Dead Dance Ed Sheeran - Camera Alex Warren - Ordinary Ed Sheeran - Sapphire RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Myles Smith - Stay (If You Wanna Dance) HUNTR/X - Golden (Acapella) Olivia Dean - Man I Need Calvin Harris - Blessings

When is the Official UK Top 40 announced this week?

The Official UK Top 40 is announced every Friday afternoon on BBC Radio 1 during The Official Chart Show, which runs from 4pm BST to 5:45pm BST.

The full Official Singles Chart Top 100 is typically posted on the Official Charts Company's website shortly after the broadcast concludes.

We’re taking early predictions on this year’s Christmas Number 1 race - who do you think will throw their hat into the festive ring this year and look to earn the top spot this year? Let us know your predictions for releases by dropping the writer of this article an email with your best guesses.