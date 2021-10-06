Two acts announced for Twinwood 2022 in Bedford - including Roy G Hemmings from The Drifters

Two acts for Twinwood 2022 have been announced today (Wednesday) - with the return of Roy G Hemmings and Benoit Viellefon.

Roy - who was the longest-serving member of the iconic Drifters - will appear on Sunday, August 28.

His show will celebrates classics from Otis Redding, James Brown, The O-Jays, The Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Drifters and other soul and Motown greats.

Meanwhile, Benoit Viellefon will be at the festival on both the Saturday and Sunday.

With his swing band, you'll get the chance to hear some classic songs from the 20s, 30s and 40s - as well as new material from Benoit's new album which is due out by Christmas.

Twinwood Festival 2022 boasts four days of live music from Friday August 26 to Monday August 29, with campers having up to five nights stay normally, or six nights with a special package.

But be warned - Campsite B has just sold out, and other sites are going fast too.