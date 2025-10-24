Tom Grennan to play homecoming gig at Bedford Park Summer Sessions

Tom Grennan. Via: Louise Harris PR

Bedford star Tom Grennan is coming home to headline Bedford Summer Sessions in the summer.

Hometown hero Tom will take to the Bedford Park stage on Saturday, July 4, to headline TK Maxx presents Summer Sessions 2026.

It’s a full-circle moment for the star who was born in the town, and will be his second time headlining at the park after a standout show in 2022. At the time, it was the biggest solo performance of his career.

Since then, his rise has been nothing short of remarkable – with the announcement of the Bedford gig following the platinum-selling artist’s third consecutive UK No. 1 album in August with the release of ‘Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be’.

And he’s sold over 120,000 tickets in the last year, including a sold-out arena tour.

But through it all, Bedford has remained Tom’s home. It’s where he grew up, and where the people have watched his career grow with pride.

Mark Harrison, Promoter of TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions, said: “We’re delighted to bring Tom Grennan back to Bedford Park for what promises to be a night to remember. We know his fans come from all across the UK, not just Bedford and to see him perform on his home turf makes it an even more special moment for everyone to witness and be part of. TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions is all about celebrating great live music in a unique setting, and this show will be one of the highlights of the 2026 series. I know the whole town will be buzzing and ready to come together for this incredible homegrown talent.”

Tickets will go on pre-sale next week on Wednesday, October 29 at 10am, and on general sale on Friday, October 31 – and are available at https://www.smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford