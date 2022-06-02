Tom Grennan thanks fans ahead of Saturday’s sold-out Bedford Park show

Tom Grennan is headlining Bedford Park on Saturday. Photo by Amir Hossein.

This weekend Tom Grennan will walk out in front of thousands of fans for a hometown show – and he can’t wait.

The singer songwriter, who released his chart-topping second album last year, is set to play a sold-out headline gig at Bedford Park on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the show, he said: “It's crazy, it’s going to be unreal. It’s not just my gig, its everybody's.

Tom Grennan playing at Esquires, Bedford in August 2021. Photo by David Jackson.

“I feel like for me it's a celebration. I feel like Bedford is proud of me and I'm so proud of being from there.

“People are buzzing, hopefully the sun's shining and it's going to be an event.”

Tom Grennan has been on a constant upward trajectory since his 2018 debut album, Lighting Matches.

When its follow up Evering Road was released in March last year it went straight into the Official UK Albums Chart at number one.

Tom Grennan playing at Esquires, Bedford in August 2021. Photo by David Jackson.

Talking about the album’s success, he said: “It's unreal and it's still doing numbers, people are still invested in it, still listening to it.

“I feel it was an album from me which was very honest and I allowed people to step into the world I was in at that point and I really opened up.”

Commenting on it reaching the top spot, he adds: “You dream of things happening like that, it happened and it's something I can always say I had - a number one album.”

In recent days, Tom Grennan has played at the Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington, at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Coventry and at Cork in Ireland.

However, he can’t wait to walk out on stage in the park he’d regularly be in growing up.

“Bedford Park is a place I was always in, playing football with my friends,” he explains.

“I’ve got a lot of memories there.”

Grennan is no stranger to playing gigs in his hometown and has returned to play sold-out shows at Esquires in recent years - despite being able to fill stadiums.

Talking about the venue, he said: “Esquires is massively important to me, it's where I started out.

“The first time I got the call saying I was going to play upstairs was such a big moment for me.”

Whether walking out on its stage, or at a festival, he adds: “I take every gig like it’s my last – whether it’s big or small.”

Grennan’s latest single Remind Me, which he describes as a “summer banger” was released in March and there’s more new music on the way, with another single due in the coming weeks.

He also reveals the successor to Evering Road is complete.

Talking about his new material, he said: “It's a new chapter for me and a new space that I'm in with my music.

“It’s the beginning of hopefully another big album. I've finished the record, I've got singles coming and it's just fun.

“It's colourful, it's exciting, it's up tempo, it's big, big songs.”

Finally, addressing the thousands of fans who will be descending on Bedford Park on Saturday, he says: “This is a celebration, a thank you for supporting me and always being the ones who championed me.

“I’m so proud to be from Bedford, it's a place that means the world to me.

“To be coming home and celebrating with my friends and family and people from Bedford, it's going to be mad.

“But also, to people who are coming here from other parts of the UK, I hope you enjoy it, it’s gonna be good.”