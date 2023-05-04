News you can trust since 1845
By David Jackson
Published 4th May 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 21:37 BST
Tom Grennan. Photo by Frank Fieber.Tom Grennan. Photo by Frank Fieber.
Tom Grennan. Photo by Frank Fieber.

Chart topping Bedford singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has released the latest single from his forthcoming third album.

How Does It Feel was released yesterday and is a track which melds an infectious dance beat with a bouncy melody and sees Grennan totally energised.

Talking about the single, he said: “This song is a reflection of a moment in my life when I realised I had let something unreal slip.

    “It’s a reflection on the excitement that comes when you know you have a chance to rebuild.

    “It’s exciting, fun and gives you the energy to want to get up and do what you believe in.”

    How Does It Feel is the latest offering from What Ifs & Maybes, which is released on June 16 via Insanity Records.

    The album has been described as the story of Tom Grennan ‘living his best creative life’ and a collection of ‘the biggest, boldest, best set of songs of his career’.

    This year, Grennan has recently completed his first headline arena tour, selling more than 180,000 tickets across the UK and Europe with further dates booked across the country starting in June.

    He was also nominated for the 2023 BRIT Award for Alternative Rock/Rock Act, marking his third consecutive BRIT nomination following Song of the Year for his international smash hit Little Bit Of Love and Alternative/Rock Act, at the 2022 ceremony.

    He’s also recently performed on The Graham Norton show as well as Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and is due to take part in this year’s Soccer Aid 2023 after being named Player of the Match in last year’s game.

    Grennan is also set to appear at Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Festival later in the year.

    Talking about his forthcoming record, Grennan said: “For this whole album, I’ve definitely made a conscious decision for it to be a record that people can just dance to.

    “An album where people can listen in their own time, or fans can come to a show, and they can have that sense of escapism.

    “I want them to feel they have no stress and no worries when they’re listening to these songs.

    “So I made that conscious decision to write some uptempo songs that can live in a party world.

    “And How Does It Feel massively does that.”

    What Ifs & Maybes follows Grennan’s breakthrough UK #1 and BRIT-certified Gold album Evering Road, which included platinum-selling anthems Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side — both of which featured in the Top Three most played songs of 2021.

    He also has four UK Top 10 singles to his name and three of his 2022 songs, Remind Me, Not Over Yet with KSI and Lionheart (Fearless) with Joel Corry, were all named in The Biggest Songs of 2022 by The Official Big Top 40.

    For more information, visit https://www.tomgrennanmusic.com

