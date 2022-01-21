Tom Grennan asks fans for support as BRIT Awards voting begins on TikTok

Tom Grennan. Photo by Ashley Verse.

Tom Grennan fans can now cast their vote for the singer songwriter in one of the two categories he has been nominated in at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The Bedford musician is in the running in both the Song Of The Year category for his smash hit Little Bit Of Love and in the best Alternative / Rock category.

The winner of the latter is one of four categories which will be determined by a public vote via TikTok which opened today, Friday January 21.

Grennan is up against Coldplay, Glass Animals, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice in the category.

Public voting will also determine best Dance Act, best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and best Pop/R&B Act.

Talking to fans on Instagram, Grennan said: “January is nearly over, where is the time going.

“But February is around the corner which means the BRITS is coming up and today is the day the BRITS voting opens.

“Listen, I love you so, so much. You know that already and you know that whatever happens, happens but tell your mates tell your friends, tell everybody that you know that the BRITS voting is open today.”

Little Bit Of Love is one of 15 tracks battling it out for Song Of The Year, with the hit up against songs by the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, KSI and Dave.

Grennan’s second album Evering Road shot straight to Number One in the UK albums chart on its release in March via Insanity Records.

Last year saw Grennan surpass one billion international streams, three million single sales and achieve three consecutive UK Top Ten single releases with Little Bit Of Love, Let’s Go Home Together with Ella Henderson and By Your Side with Calvin Harris – who was also nominated for a 2022 BRIT in the Dance Act category following the pair’s collaboration.

He also made his US TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, took to the Soccer Aid pitch for the world’s biggest charity football match for UNICEF, played major sets on the Reading and Leeds Festival mainstages, took part in a week-long takeover on BBC Radio 1 and played a sold-out tour across the UK – performing to more than 40,000 fans.

On June 4, he will play a special homecoming show at Bedford Park.

It is the first time TikTok has powered a UK awards show and the voting hub on its app is open until 6pm on Thursday, February 3.

Users of TikTok will be able to cast up to 10 votes per category, per day.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard takes place on Tuesday, February 8, at The O2 arena.