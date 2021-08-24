Tickets still available for house and techno festival at 17th century manor house in Bedford's countryside

Tickets are still available for the Labyrinth Open Air Festival next month.

Dixon and Âme - known for playing a pivotal role in defining the house music scene we know today - will be headlining the event on September 18.

The pair are well known for pushing boundaries, performing at unique offsite locations - turning the Royal Albert Hall into a nightclub for example - so who knows what they've got planned for Tofte Manor, in Sharnbrook.

The Labyrinth Open Air Festival