Tickets still available for house and techno festival at 17th century manor house in Bedford's countryside
It's the first time Tofte Manor has been added to dance music community's calendar
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:26 pm
Tickets are still available for the Labyrinth Open Air Festival next month.
Dixon and Âme - known for playing a pivotal role in defining the house music scene we know today - will be headlining the event on September 18.
The pair are well known for pushing boundaries, performing at unique offsite locations - turning the Royal Albert Hall into a nightclub for example - so who knows what they've got planned for Tofte Manor, in Sharnbrook.
Also on the bill are Alex Medina, DJ Holographic and Jennifer Cardini, who brings her unique style that fuses techno, electro and disco - as well as Labyrinth’s curator and resident DJ Nick Castle.