Therapy? to play Esquires this winter for first time since 1998

Therapy? are headlining Esquires in Novvember.

Acclaimed rock trio Therapy? will be playing Esquires this winter for the first time in almost a quarter of a century as part of a UK tour which will see them return to places and songs from their past.

The Northern Irish band will headline the Bedford venue on Wednesday, November 30, their first time at the venue since 1998.

Therapy? comprise of singer and guitarist Andy Cairns, bassist Michael McKeegan and drummer Neil Cooper.

They have said their forthcoming tour will feature songs from their early records as well as tracks from their forthcoming new album.

Therapy? said: “This tour will be very different to our last few tours in that we are, firstly playing places/venues that we have not played for a very, very long time or indeed if before at all.

“Some were even on our earliest of tours and so could not be accommodated on more recent tours.

“Secondly, as well as going back to places ‘from our past’ we will also be going back to songs from our past.

“We will have a totally different set list to that which we had on the ‘greatest hits’ and more recent tours.

“We will be picking songs from our old catalogues as well as a few from our forthcoming new album. It will be loud and noisy.

“It may well also be the last time that we play some of these songs.”

Therapy? comprise of singer and guitarist Andy Cairns, bassist Michael McKeegan and drummer Neil Cooper.

After releasing a of number records in the early 1990s, it was 1994’s Troublegum and its successor Infernal Love – released the following year – which saw the band achieve mainstream success.

Their 15th studio album, Cleave, was released in 2018.

Tickets cost £25 in advance and go on sale at 10am on Monday, July 4, via Seetickets and in person on Tuesday, July 5 from Slide Record Shop if any remain after the initial 24-hours of being on sale.