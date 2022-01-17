The Specials set to headline at Bedford Park

Ska legends The Specials are set to perform at Bedford Park this summer.

The gig will take place on Friday, June 3 at 5pm - but you can register your interest online now.

Tickets are £45 plus fees.

Support acts are yet to be announced.

Founded in 1977, The Specials are pioneers of UK Ska - and changed the face of UK music in the 80s with seven successive Top 10 singles including hits like Too Much Too Young and Ghost Town.

The band reformed in 1993 - and now you have a chance to see them perform live right here.

Tickets go on presale on January 25 at 10am and on general sale on January 27 at 10am.