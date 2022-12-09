The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing will play Bedford Park next summer.

Soul pop icons The Jacksons, disco divas Sister Sledge and British soul pioneers The Real Thing will perform at Bedford Park next summer.

All three legendary groups will join forces for the show on Friday, June 23, and tickets go on sale next week.

The Jacksons have sold more than 200 million records including the worldwide smash hits I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I'll Be There.

The Jacksons.

Signing their first record deal in 1967, the family group, with the late Michael Jackson, made history in 1970 as the first recording act whose first four singles reached Number One on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Building a reputation for their combination of music and brilliant choreography, they went on to score 17 Top 40 singles on the Hot 100 – together with 22 UK Top 40 singles – including Never Can Say Goodbye, Show You The Way To Go, The Love You Save and Dancing Machine.

Following the group’s massive success in the 1970s, they spent the 1980s and 90s concentrating on successful solo careers. They reformed for a series of concerts in 2001 and have packed theatres and arenas around the world ever since.

Sister Sledge are responsible for some of the biggest dance anthems of all time such as Lost in Music, He’s the Greatest Dancer and Thinking of You

Sister Sledge.

Hailing from Philadelphia, sisters Debbie, Joni, Kathy and Kim became household names and a symbol of unity with their 1979 world-wide hit and iconic album We are Family.

Over the years, the group has amassed a string of Gold and Platinum records, accumulating total sales of more than 20 million worldwide and a clutch of Grammy Award nominations.

Following the death of Joni in 2017, Sister Sledge’s legacy is now evolving as their adult children take centre stage.

Under the vocal direction of founding member Debbie Sledge, they specialise in ‘bringing the party’ as Debbie, Camille Sledge, Tanya Ti-et, Thaddeus Sledge and David Sledge make one funky family affair.

Formed in 1972, The Real Thing are universally known for their timeless hits You To Me Are Everything, Can’t Get By Without You and Can You Feel the Force, as well as their ground-breaking 1977 song, Children of the Ghetto.

Original members – Chris Amoo and Dave Smith – are now celebrating 50 incredible years in the music industry, and they are still going strong, playing hundreds of gigs across the world.

The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing join previously announced acts George Ezra, Sting and West End Proms who will all play the Bedford Park Concerts series next year and more artists are still due to be announced.

Tickets for The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing go on sale at 9am on Thursday, December 15.