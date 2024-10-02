The Horrors will release their new album in March.

The Horrors will play the first of eight intimate gigs across the UK at Esquires in Bedford this winter – ahead of the release of their new album Night Life which is due out next year.

The band returned in August to play their first shows in two years and will headline the Bedford venue on Wednesday, November 27.

Formed in 2005 in Southend-on-Sea, The Horrors burst onto the scene with ‘Sheena is a Parasite’.

Their debut album ‘Strange House’ was released in 2007 with the band then expanding their sound and embracing new influences for second LP ‘Primary Colours’ which was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2009.

The Horrors went onto release the albums Skying, Luminous and most recently V in 2017 -continuing to push the boundaries of their experimental psychedelic gothic garage rock.

Night Life follows two EPs released in 2021 and is due to be released in March.

The first single from the record, ‘The Silence That Remains’, is out now.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 11 at 10am via SeeTickets.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am on Friday, October 4, via the band’s website. https://www.thehorrors.co.uk

For more information about all forthcoming gigs at Esquires, visit https://www.bedfordesquires.co.uk