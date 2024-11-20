Teenage Fanclub to return to Esquires for Bedford venue’s 35th anniversary celebrations

Teenage Fanclub.

Scottish indie rock icons Teenage Fanclub will return to Esquires next year as part of the venue’s 35th anniversary celebrations.

It will also be the first time the band has played at the Bedford venue in 35 years when they headline on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Promoter Rick Skilbeck said: “Because the venue’s 30th anniversary celebrations in 2020 were curtailed because of COVID, we all want to make the 35th anniversary celebrations next year very special.

“Teenage Fanclub last played Bedford in 1990, the year the venue became Esquires, so they were always top of our list of bands we wanted to invite back.

“I was able to speak to people who were involved in booking them in 1990 who sent me photos and press clippings from that original gig, which I think played a small part in helping persuade the band to return.

“We’ve got loads of other amazing stuff planned, some of which has already been announced, and some things we are not allowed to talk about yet.”

Teenage Fanclub comprise of original singers and guitarists Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley and drummer Francis Macdonald.

They are joined by keyboard players Dave McGowan and Euros Childs.

The band were frequently name checked by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain who once described them as 'the greatest band in the world'.

Teenage Fanclub are best known for their 1995 album Grand Prix and its follow up, Songs From Northern Britain.

They released their 12th album Nothing Lasts Forever last year.

Tickets for Teenage Fanclub at Esquires go on sale at 10am on Thursday, November 21 via Seetickets and Slide Record Shop.

In association with Arts Council England, a very limited number of tickets are available at the 1990 price of £5 for those on a low income or struggling with increases in the cost of living.

For more information about all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit www.bedfordesquires.co.uk