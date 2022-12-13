The Ministry Of Sound Classical show is heading Bedford Park next summer.

Roger Sanchez, Judge Jules, K-Klass and Ellie Sax are among the stars who will take to the decks at Bedford Park next summer for the Ministry Of Sound Classical hits show.

Ministry of Sound was at the heart of the house scene of the 1990s and is one of the biggest global brands in dance music.

In Bedford on Saturday, July 1, fans will be able to hear their favourite dance tracks re-orchestrated, re-imagined and re-lived by a 30-piece orchestra, top DJs, stunning vocalists and a sound and light experience like no other.

The show will include classics including Hey Boy Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers), Sunchyme (Dario G), Insomnia (Faithless), Right Here, Right Now (Fat Boy Slim) plus many more, delivered like never before.

Since 1991, Ministry of Sound has dominated dance music, establishing itself as one of the world’s most iconic brands. It redefined the compilation album, with its all-conquering ‘The Annual’ series and attracts millions of clubbers to its global events annually.

Ministry of Sound Classical has previously played to packed audiences at London’s Royal Festival Hall and heads to The Royal Albert Hall in September 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 16.

Ministry of Sound Classical joins George Ezra, Sting, The Jacksons and West End Proms among the Bedford Park Concerts headliners next summer – with many more artists still to be announced.

