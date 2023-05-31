Sting's son Joe Sumner will support his rock star dad at Bedford Park concert

R Sting and L Joe Sumner

Singer, songwriter and bassist Joe Sumner will join his rockstar dad Sting when he comes to Bedford Park with his acclaimed My Songs World Tour.

The former frontman of rock outfit Fiction Plane will open the show on Saturday, June 24.

Sumner formed Fiction Plane more than 20 years ago releasing debut album Everything Will Never Be Ok in 2003. After three further albums and supporting The Police on their 2007 reunion tour the band parted ways in 2015.

Since then, Sumner has enjoyed a successful solo career creating indie folk pop masterpieces. His first solo album, Sunshine In The Night, is slated for release this autumn and earlier this year he released live EP, ‘Feelin’ The Love, Tastin’ The Fear’.

He said: “It is always an honour to perform on my dad’s shows. I’m in a very fortunate position to be given this opportunity and I have had a great time touring with him over the years.

“I’m now really looking forward to getting to the UK for what will be a brilliant series of outdoor shows.”

Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with the Police and as a solo artist.

The show is just one of an exciting series to be staged at Bedford Park - with other top acts including George Ezra, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, and the West End Proms.