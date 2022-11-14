Sting will play at headline gig at Bedford Park next year. Photo Martin Kierszenbaum.

Seventeen-time Grammy Award winner Sting will bring his My Songs world tour to the region next summer.

The acclaimed solo artist and former member of The Police has been revealed as the second act who will play 2023’s Bedford Park Concerts series.

The singer songwriter will headline the Bedford venue on Saturday, June 24, and tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 18.

Sting rose to fame in the late 1970s as one third of The Police, with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland.

The band released five albums, with Sting going onto release 15 records as a solo artist.

Sting released the album My Songs in 2019 and began a world tour of the record which was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021 he released his 15th album The Bridge, but has continued his My Songs tour, adding in tracks from his latest LP.

Sting’s My Songs concerts feature his most beloved tracks, written throughout his illustrious career.

Earlier this year, he played a lauded sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium which was hailed “a masterclass” by The Times who said, “Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue.”

When he headlines Bedford Park next summer, fans will be able to hear the likes of Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man alongside Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more.

Sting is the second act which organisers of next year’s Bedford Park Concerts series have announced, after George Ezra was revealed in October. Ezra will headline on Friday, June 30.

More headline acts are still due to be announced.

