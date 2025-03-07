Spice Girl Mel C joins the lineup for Bedford Summer Sessions' Café Mambo Ibiza

Mel C. Picture supplied by Abi Skrypec

Global superstar Melanie C will join the lineup as a special guest DJ at Bedford Summer Sessions.

The former Spice Girl will perform as part of Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park on Friday, July 11.

She joins an already stellar lineup for the day, which includes DJs Jax Jones and Fedde Le Grand.

Other headliners for TK Maxx Presents Bedford Summer Sessions include Simple Minds, Rag’n’Bone Man, The Human League, Supergrass and McFly.

Four-day passes and day tickets for Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park are available at smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Melanie C rose to fame as Sporty Spice – part of the Spice Girls. With 11 UK number one singles and over 108 million records sold across her career, she remains one of Britain’s most successful female artists.

After conquering the charts with the Spice Girls, Melanie launched a hugely successful solo career, with her debut album “Northern Star” selling over 4 million copies worldwide.