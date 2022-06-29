Songwriting duo kick off summer tour in sunny Bedford

Songwriting duo David Ford and Annie Dressner are showcasing their new collaboration in Bedford as part of a summer tour.

Mainly heading to seaside towns, the pair decided where better to kick things off than sunny Bedford.

David and Annie only began their musical alliance earlier this year. They became friends in January while playing on the same bill and two weeks later, had written and recorded their debut release.

Called 48 hours in honour of the two-day burst of creativity during which most of the material was written – it’s released on all platforms on Friday (July 1).

Annie was born and raised in New York City where she recorded the first of three acclaimed albums. She’s won supporters at BBC Radio 2 and 6Music.

David is an award-winning songwriter, hailed as one of the finest live performers in Britain by The Guardian.