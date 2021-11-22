Fans of Simply Red are in for a treat as the band head to Bedford for one of just five live dates planned for Summer 2022.

Mick Hucknall will be bringing his unique brand of soul and pop to Bedford Park on July 28, 2022 - and tickets go on sale on Friday.

And soulful dance diva Lisa Stansfield will also be performing as a special guest at the gig.

Simply Red

Simply Red will be performing a catalogue of their best hits including ‘Something Got Me Started’, ‘Stars’, ‘Fairground’ and the US #1 hits, ‘Holding Back The Years’, and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast - and you can get yours online from Friday.

The four other dates are Peterborough Embankment - June 11; Hop Farm in Kent - June 17; Lincolnshire Showground - July 1 and Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire - August 7.

With over 60million albums sold worldwide, five UK number one albums and over a billion views on YouTube, Simply Red is one of the UK's most successful bands.

Mick Hucknall