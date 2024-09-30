Simple Minds.

Simple Minds have been revealed as the first act which will play Bedford’s Summer Sessions which will return next summer

Simple Minds are one of the UK’s most successful bands. They have released chart topping albums, sold more than 60 million records and headlined gigs around the world.

During a 40-year career, the band has explored a wide range of musical styles – from avant-garde and art-rock to stadium anthems—while remaining quintessentially Simple Minds.

They are best known for hits including ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ and ‘Belfast Child’.

Simple Minds have previously topped the UK album charts with their LPs ‘Sparkle In The Rain,’ ‘Once Upon A Time,’ and ‘Street Fighting Years’ alongside live album ‘Live In The City Of Light’.

Additionally, they have headlined major stadiums worldwide, appeared at Live Aid and played iconic shows in honour of Nelson Mandela.

The festival, organised by Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor, will take place under a ‘Big Top Tent’, to ensure an unbeatable live music experience come rain or shine.

Peter Taylor, Co-Founder of Cuffe & Taylor, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to bring Simple Minds to headline the Summer Sessions in Bedford, Derby, and Southampton.

“They are an iconic band with a legendary catalogue of hits that have defined generations, and their live performances are truly second to none.

“After the success of last year’s Summer Sessions, we are excited to raise the bar even higher in 2025.

“These shows will be a real highlight of the summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans for what promises to be another incredible series of events."

Last year, Avril Lavigne, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC all played the event.

Simple Minds will headline the TK Maxx Presents Bedford Summer Sessions at Bedford Park on Thursday, July 3.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 4.

For more information, visit www.smmrsessions.com