Shout to the Top: Paul Weller returns to Bedford Park next year
The former Jam and Style Council frontman is set to return to Bedford for yet another headline slot in the park.
After his sold-out show in 2022, the legendary singer-songwriter has only gone and said he’ll make a return to the popular TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions.
The Modfather will headline on Sunday, July 5, 2026 – mark it in your diaries.
You may remember, Weller was supposed to play Bedford Park back in 2020 but Covid put paid to that. Instead, he played two years later.
Tickets for next year’s gig go on sale this Friday (October 31) at 10am – and here’s that all-important link