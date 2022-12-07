Acclaimed actress Sheridan Smith and West End Star, Danny Mac will be the two star vocalists at next year's proms in the park.

The soloists will be accompanied by The Novello Orchestra, to perform a West End-style proms at Bedford Park.

Advertisement

There’ll also be a laser show as well as a firework spectacular to finish the evening.

Sheridan Smith

Most Popular

As well as some of the top West End Musical hits, expect much-loved pomp and patriotism, flag-waving favourites from Jerusalem, Rule Britannia to Pomp & Circumstance No 1.

Sheridan (OBE no less) has had an illustrious career to date, an award-winning actress which includes a Bafta, an NTA and BPG as well as two Emmy nominations.

Advertisement

She’s also released two albums and has appeared in a whole number of West End musicals from Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde, Funny Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat – and who can forget her portrayal of the late Cilla Black in the ITV series Cilla.

Actor and singer Danny Mac has starred in countless musicals, from Les Misérables where he played Gavroche, to Legally Blonde, Wicked and more recently Pretty Woman.

Advertisement

Many will recognise him from his role as Mark Savage in soap Hollyoaks – and he was the first highest-scoring male to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

Sheridan and Danny will be accompanied by special guests yet to be announced.

Advertisement