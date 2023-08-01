4,500 Scouts from the UK will join with 40,000 others from around the world

One lucky Scout from Harrold, Bedfordshire arrived at Heathrow Airport to begin their journey to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree. Scouts from nearly every country on the planet come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.

This year the event will be hosted in Gunsan-si, South Korea and is the second time the country has hosted the event, the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991. The Scouts who are aged 14 – 18 will learn new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue, but hold the same values as one another.

Sonny Rising.

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Scouts from Bedfordshire and 4,500 others from across the UK, will join over 45,000 others from almost every country in the world this year. Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14 to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree. Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip.

Sonny Rising, 16 from Harrold said "The paragliding looks so cool, not many people my age can say they have had a go at that!

"The DMZ fascinates me, my Great Grandad fought in the Korean War, so it will mean a lot to me to see it as it is a subject close to home as it has a personal family link.

Trying out the local cuisine.

"Food wise, Thailand looks amazing so would be nice to link with them, eat some of their recipes and catch up on their culture.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said "Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree.

"This year 4,500 young people from the UK and 40,000 others from nearly every country on the planet are coming together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once in a life time opportunity.

"The theme of the Jamboree this year is to "Draw your Dream", representing our willingness to accept young people's ideas and opinions, and create an opportunity for them to make their Jamboree dreams come true.