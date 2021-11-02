Scottish indie-punk trio Baby Strange heading to Esquires

Baby Strange. Photo by Daniel Blake.

Glasgow indie-punk trio Baby Strange headline Esquires on Saturday as part of a 17-date UK tour.

Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden and brothers Connaire and Aidan McCann are re-establishing themselves as one of the most innovative and uncompromising outfits in the UK.

Since the release of their critically acclaimed 2016 debut album Want It Need It, Baby Strange have toured tirelessly, building an enthusiastic and dedicated live audience, selling out venues across the UK and sharing stages with the likes of Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Slaves, Jamie T and Wavves.

They released their latest EP, Land of Nothing, earlier this year and have previously been championed by the likes of DIY, NME and The Guardian. Joining the band as support will be The Dunts.

Both play the Bedford venue on Saturday, November 6.

Doors open at 8pm. Advance tickets cost £8 before fees and are available via Seetickets.