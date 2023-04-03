Scooter is the sixth show organisers have announced as part of the Bedford Park Concerts series for this summer which includes Sting, George Ezra and The Jacksons.

Scooter

Acclaimed German happy hardcore act Scooter will play a headline show in Bedford Park this summer.

The group are the latest act to be added to the Bedford Park Concerts series and will play on Thursday, June 29.

Forming in the early 1990s, Scooter meld techno, happy hardcore and rave and have sold more than 30 million records word-wide.

They are best known for their early 2000s hit The Logical Song and at the start of this year, released the documentary FCK2020 – Two and a half years with Scooter.

During their career, Scooter have spent more than 500 weeks on the singles chart, 300 weeks on the album chart and have received more than 100 gold and platinum records from all over the world.

Their 20th album, God Save The Rave, was released in 2021.

Scooter is the sixth show organisers Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation have announced for Bedford Park this summer.

There will also be headline shows by acts including The Jacksons, Sting and George Ezra as well as West End Proms and Ministry Of Sound Classical shows.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk

The full line-up of Bedford Park Concerts shows are:

June 23 The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, The Real Thing

June 24 Sting

June 25 West End Proms

June 29 Scooter

June 30 George Ezra

