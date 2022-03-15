Richard Hawley added to Paul Weller summer show at Bedford Park

Richard Hawley. Photo by Chris Saunders.

Richard Hawley will open for Paul Weller when he headlines Bedford Park this summer.

The highly respected songwriter has been added to the show by organisers of the gig at Bedford Park.

Hawley started out as a member of Britpop favourites The Longpigs before becoming Pulp’s guitarist.

He has since gone on to forge an impressive and diverse solo career over two decades.

With eight studio albums to his name, two Mercury Music Prize nominations and a BRIT Award nomination for Best British Male, Richard Hawley is widely recognized as one of the UK’s foremost songwriters.

He has previously collaborated with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Weller.

Signed to respected labels such as Mute Records and Parlophone, Hawley’s albums have been both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

Four reached the UK top 10, including his most recent, 2019’s Further, which reached number three in the UK album charts.

As a live performer, Hawley has supported R.E.M, Nancy Sinatra and performed with Elbow at Glastonbury.

He has written multiple film scores, created an award-winning musical, produced the Sheffield band Hoggsboy and worked as a session musician for the likes of Jarvis Cocker, All Saints and Hank Marvin.

Hawley will take to the stage ahead of Weller on three dates – at Hop Farm in Kent on June 18, Lincoln Showground on July 2 and at Bedford Park on July 30.