Grennan: “Honestly, this has been the best night of my life, thanks for making it so special.”

Tom Grennan on stage at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, March 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Tom Grennan’s no stranger to walking out and performing in front of thousands of fans.

Since his 2018 debut album, the singer-songwriter has performed on some of the UK’s biggest stages, at pretty much every major festival out there, and last summer he played a huge outdoor gig in his hometown of Bedford.

What has changed in the last five years – and was evident from his headline gig at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday night – is Grennan’s shift towards and prowess as a bona fide pop star.

He kicked off his 10-date UK arena tour in the second city with a show that could rival many of the genre’s contemporaries.

Grennan’s third album What Ifs & Maybes is released in June.

It’s a record he’s previously described as having “big songs” to “lift people’s moods,” and judging by the new tracks he debuted during his 24-song set, it’s going to do exactly that – mixing huge pop choruses alongside guitar-driven songs.

Joining Grennan at the Utilita was former touring mate Frankie Beetlestone.

The Sheffield native began proceedings with a set of indie pop which included his latest single Cannonball.

Beetlestone was followed by Gracey who went onto deliver a set of upbeat pop.

Grennan’s set at Birmingham featured 10-tracks from What Ifs & Maybes – with many being heard by fans for the first time.

It was a bold move to play so much new material, but it paid off.

Guitarist Danny Connors and drummer Adam Gammage on stage at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, March 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Dressed in an open-shirt and trouser combo - which can probably be best described as a blue, black and purple patterned number – Grennan kicked off his set with Evering Road tracks Don’t Break The Heart and If Only before dipping into his debut album Lighting Matches.

What’s clear throughout Grennan’s set is the singer is having the time of his life performing to the thousands inside of the Utilita.

Whether it’s spinning in circles with his mic stand or running the length of the walkway which is jutting out into the crowd, he’s doing everything with a huge smile on his face.

Ahead of Amen, Grennan responds to one fan’s claim she can play the track by quickly finding an acoustic guitar and inviting her on stage to join guitarist Danny Connors.

Then, he pauses to take another fan’s phone to take a photo for BeReal. Later there’s also a quick sing-along when he hears about a fan’s birthday.

At another pause, he says: “This is crazy for me, this is what I’ve dreamed of doing.

“I can't believe I'm on this stage doing this in front of so many people, it’s absolutely mental.”

Regular bursts of pyrotechnics and a ticker-tape explosion in front of giant LED screens ensure the whole set is a visual onslaught, but it doesn’t detract from a set littered with great songs.

Found What I’ve Been Looking For is a reminder of Grennan’s more guitar heavy early work while Psychedelic Kisses is among one of the new which gets the Utilita bouncing.

Then, there’s the collaborations. During his career, Grennan has featured on tracks by the likes of KSI, Chase & Status and Ella Henderson and they all get an airing – with the latter slowing down proceedings on Let’s Go Home Together which sees the venue illuminated in camera ‘torch’ lights.

Talking about his forthcoming album ahead of latest single Here, Grennan jokes about releasing it ahead of its June date, going onto explain the whole album is about, “being who you want to be”.

Adding: “As a kid I knew I was always going to do something special, everyone inside here is special.”

As Grennan’s set heads towards its finale, fans are treated to two medleys featuring Not Over Yet and All Goes Wong and then Lionheart and By Your Side – all which see drummer Adam Gammage giving the show a beat heavy dance edge.

And, following his huge hit a Little Bit Of Love, he brings proceedings to a close with the duet, You Are Not Alone – a track which sees Grennan perched on top of a piano.

After briefly stopping to check on the welfare of fans at the front, he returns, joking about feeling like Michael Bublé perched on top of the instrument.

It’s easy for an artist to roll out lines about a show being the best of their career and there’s no doubt it’s a line Grennan will repeat throughout this tour.

However, when he says, “honestly this has been the best night of my life, thanks for making it so special,” – it’s easy to get drawn in and believe him.

Following his 24-songs at the Utilita on Friday night, it’s evident Grennan is at the top of his game and relishing every minute.

Tom Grennan played:

Don't Break the Heart

If Only

Sober

Royal Highness

Barbed Wire

Crown Your Love

This Is the Place

Amen

All These Nights

Before You

Found What I've Been Looking For

Psychedelic Kisses

Let's Go Home Together

Here

This Side Of The Room

How Does It Feel

Not Over Yet

All Goes Wrong

Lionheart

By Your Side

Head Up

Remind Me

Little Bit of Love

You Are Not Alone

Gracey on stage at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, March 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Gracey on stage at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, March 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Frankie Beetlestone on stage at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, March 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.