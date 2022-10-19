Prison guard Hadley (Joe Reisig) grabs Andy (Joe Absolom) while ‘Red’ (Ben Onwukwe) looks on

Initially it was a huge disappointment. I struggled to hear what the actors were saying. The American accents were muffled and almost inaudible. And I wasn’t the only one – several of the audience around me were complaining about poor sound projection.

But by the second half, all was forgiven. Either we were more in tune with the characters, or the cast had been given a wake-up call during interval.

This is such a powerful play, such a compelling story, the inhumanity and brutality so in your face.

But just when you think the unrelenting violence is too much to bear, you realise there’s a message in the title – it’s all about redemption, even in a desperate institution like the Shawshank State Penitentiary.

You’re drawn into the action so quickly you soon empathise with each and every one of those hardened criminals and their equally tough jailers. Prison fixer Ellis ‘Red’ Redding, movingly portrayed with depth and dignity by Ben Onwukwe; Andy Dufresne, the rich banker wrongly jailed for murdering his wife and her lover – an eloquent performance from Joe Absolom; and the unlikely friendship that develops between these two inmates and leads to their ultimate salvation.

Then there’s crooked Warden Stammas, a chilling and menacing cameo from Mark Heenehan; elderly Shank librarian Brooksie (Kenneth Jay), who breaks down when he’s given parole and tries to set himself on fire – too scared to face life on the outside. That’s when you begin to understand that even in such a grim penitentiary, there’s bonding, however tenuous, and a community of sorts.

The story twists and turns but culminates in the triumph of hope and humanity over evil and injustice.

The original novella by Stephen King was turned into an iconic movie nominated for seven Academy Awards.

This version has been skilfully adapted by Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns and directed by award-winning David Esbjornson.

It would be a crime to miss it.