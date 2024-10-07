Quireboys' Spike to play Esquires for former Bedford bandmate given lymphoma diagnosis
Doctors diagnosed Luke – who was born and raised in Bedford – with a rare and aggressive type of lymphoma in the brain after he suffered a stroke.
And the gig – at Esquires on Tuesday, November 12 – aims to raise cash for Luke and his family.
The guitarist, 54, is well known in the town – playing in Shrunk, Glimmer and the Quireboys before moving out to Los Angeles.
In a statement from Spike and Nigel Mogg, they said: “Luke was born and raised in Bedford, so it’s only fitting that the Quireboys have decided to do a special show for their great friend at the iconic Esquires in Bedford, where the band have played many amazing gigs over the last 30 years.
"We hope everyone who loves rock ‘n’ roll, Quireboys fans old and new from Bedfordshire and beyond will turn out in force and show their love and support for such a talented guitarist and an amazing bloke.
"All of the money raised from the show will be going to Luke and his family to help them through this terrible time."
Tickets costing from £25 are available from See Tickets, Slide Record Shop and Esquires.
