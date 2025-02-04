Proms show returning to Bedford Park as part of Summer Sessions series

Proms In The Park returns this summer.

Proms In The Park will return to Bedford this year as part of the town’s Summer Sessions series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the show on Sunday, July 6, go on sale this week and on Thursday, February 6, from 10am will be available for just £25 for 25 hours.

This year’s event will feature the renowned London Gala Orchestra and the Bedford Choral Society who will be performing a programme filled with popular classical pieces alongside the rousing traditional proms favourites to close the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guest tenor and soprano performers will be announced soon and the compère of the show will be Sam Roberts.

Concert goers will also be able to enjoy a stunning laser show and special effects finale.

Cuffe & Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “Proms in the Park has always been a favourite in the social calendar for Bedfordians and its absence last year left many feeling disappointed.

“We have listened to the general public’s wishes and we are delighted that we have been able to bring it back for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This beloved event has long been a cherished institution in Bedford, bringing people together to enjoy music, camaraderie and the vibrant atmosphere that defines our town.”

The event will embrace a picnic-style atmosphere, with prom goers allowed to bring their own food, drink, furniture, and finest proms attire. The family friendly event will be suitable for all ages.

Although Proms in the Park is famous for its fireworks displays, the promoters have decided to forgo them this year – in consideration of ongoing discussions regarding noise impact on animals and pets.

However, there will be a range of stage pyrotechnics and special effects and a laser show finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special launch ticket offer is available from 10am on Thursday, February 6. Tickets will cost £25 for 25 hours before fees.

At 11am on Friday, February 7, ticket prices will increase to £35 and after that they will be priced at £45 with any remaining tickets available at the gate for £55.

Tickets for children will remain at £5 at all times. Booking fees and terms and conditions apply.

Proms In The Park is one of a series of live shows taking place in Bedford Park as part of the Summer Sessions series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, July 3, Simply Minds, Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall will perform followed by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Elles Bailey on Saturday, July 5.

The following week, The Human League, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange will perform on Thursday, July 10, followed by Café Mambo Ibiza with Jaz Jones and Fedde Le Grand on Friday, July 11, and Supergrass, The Coral and Willie J Healey on Saturday, July 12.

Finally, McFly, Twin Atlantic and Devon will bring this year’s Summer Sessions to a close on Sunday, July 13.

Summer Sessions was launched by DF Concerts in 2013 and quickly became a summer staple in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a successful UK-wide expansion, in partnership with Cuffe & Taylor, it is now firmly established across multiple cities.

Tickets for all this summer’s concerts at Bedford Park are available via https://www.smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford.