Exceptional 'Power Trio' of well-known musicians to play at Esquires on Friday, May 5 – and tickets are on sale now

The Dirt Road Band in action

A power trio of musicians will be performing at Bedford Esquires as The Dirt Road Band brings its spring tour to the town.

The Dirt Road Band is the brainchild of guitar legend Steve Walwyn, mainly known as the longest-serving guitar player in Dr Feelgood – clocking up 32 years.

During this time, he has amassed a massive reputation as a guitar hero in the UK, Europe and beyond.

He says: “I’d always liked the idea of the power-trio – stripping everything back to the basics: guitar, bass and drums.”

To help him with this he has recruited the services of Ted Duggan – professional since the 60s, including stints with Badfinger and world techno-giants Banco de Gaia.

“I’d worked with Ted before,” Steve says “and I knew he would fit the gig perfectly”. He certainly does!

Bass player Horace Panter is better known as a founding member of The Specials. Horace has ‘Groove’ imprinted on his DNA. Holding it down comes as second nature!

This is Steve’s dream-team rhythm section that swings as hard as it rocks.

He added: “We have started to develop that musical telepathy that makes a band more than the sum of its parts. It really is a thrilling time, keeping great music alive!”

The Dirt Road Band will be appearing at Bedford Esquires on Friday, May 5. Doors 8pm. Dirt Road Band on stage 8.30pm.