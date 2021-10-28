Post-punk stalwarts The Nightingales heading to Esquires

The Nightingales are playing at Esquires in Bedford.

Legendary Birmingham post-punk band The Nightingales are out on tour supporting their latest album Four Against Fate and headline Esquires next weekend.

The band were the subject of 2020’s acclaimed ‘rockumentary’ King Rocker, which saw comedian Stewart Lee chart the rise of The Nightingales with frontman Robert Lloyd.

The band were formed by former members of The Prefects in the late 1970s and released a series of critically acclaimed singles.

The Nightingales were championed by the late John Peel, who said “Their performances will serve to confirm their excellence when we are far enough distanced from the 1980s to look at the period rationally and other, infinitely better known, bands stand revealed as charlatans."

Despite disbanding in the late 80s The Nightingales reformed in 2004 and while the line-up has featured numerous “starry eyed wastrels, precious sorts and mercenaries,” over the years, since 2014 have comprised of singer Lloyd, bassist Andreas Schmid, drummer Fliss Kitson and guitarist James Smith.

The Nightingales headline the Bedford venue on Sunday, November 7.

Support is by Pete Astor and Kamura.

Tickets cost £10 in advance before fees and are available online via Seetickets, the venue and Slide Record Store. Doors open at 7.30pm.

This is a 14+ show, however, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.