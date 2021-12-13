Paul Weller to play Bedford Park next year after pandemic forced 2020 cancellation

Paul Weller is set to play Bedford Park on July 30 next year.

The news will come as a relief to many after the former Jam and Style Council frontman was forced to cancel his 2020 date due to the pandemic.

Fans will be able to enjoy live performances of new material and classics from his back catalogue such as Wild Wood, Wake Up the Nation and You Do Something To Me.

Paul Weller

Paul’s 17th solo album An Orchestrated Songbook was released on Friday (December 10).

Recorded with award-winning arranger, Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the album reimagines a selection of his vast catalogue.

As well as Bedford Park, Paul will be playing Hop Farm, in Kent in June and Lincolnshire Showground in July.

Commenting on the dates, Paul said: “It’s brilliant to announce these UK summer shows for 2022 and to be able to play outdoors again after such a long time. Can’t wait.”